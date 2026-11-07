A serviceman was killed and another wounded in a mine explosion in the rural area of Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria. The incident occurred in the Mayadin area.

Work in the Mayadin area

According to Anadolu Agency, Syria's Al-Ikhbariya TV channel, citing the Defense Ministry's media department, said that military personnel were working to dismantle remnants of the toppled regime. According to these data, the explosion occurred during such work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The danger of mines

Mines and unexploded ordnance left behind after the war that began in Syria in 2011 continue to cause deaths and injuries in different parts of the country.

According to the agency, the conflict claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, forced millions of people to leave their homes, and destroyed the country's infrastructure before the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024. Syrian authorities and international organizations continue to search for and clear mines and unexploded ordnance from areas in several regions of Syria.

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