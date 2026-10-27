According to the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, five civilians were killed as a result of Jordanian airstrikes on several unspecified locations in rural areas of Syria’s southern Daraa province. The civilian casualties included women and children, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Syrian state media.

Syrian media reports

SANA reported the civilian deaths on Monday, October 26, 2026. The report provided no information either about the specific locations targeted or the identities of the five people killed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous Jordanian airstrikes

Earlier, Jordan carried out airstrikes in southern Syria against groups that, according to the Jordanian military, were linked to an attack on people mourning the deceased at a church in the kingdom. The attack took place last week and claimed the lives of nine people.

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