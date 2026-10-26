Since the launch of the “Syria Without Camps” initiative in May, about 25% of internally displaced Syrians who had been living in camps in northern Syria have returned to their areas of origin. Ahmed Ekhzayez, deputy minister for emergency and disaster management, told Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to him, the program provides not only for the closure of camps but also for restoring conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of people. This includes repairing hospitals, outpatient clinics, schools, water supply and sewage systems, communications networks and roads, as well as creating jobs for those returning.

Return of families from Idlib and Manbij

The Syrian Civil Defense reported that on Sunday, approximately 233 families left camps in the northern part of Idlib province for rural areas of Damascus, Latakia, Homs, Deir ez-Zor and Hama, as well as southern and eastern Idlib. Most of them are from southern Idlib and northern Hama.

The return was organized with the participation of the Idlib provincial administration, social affairs and emergency structures, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Muzn organization and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. A UN delegation was present during the distribution of aid.

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Also, the Al-Rasm al-Jadid and Al-Rasm al-Qadim camps in Manbij, in the east of Aleppo province, were officially closed. This happened after the departure of the final convoy, in which approximately 108 families returned to areas of Aleppo and Idlib.

Plan to close camps by 2027

The Syrian government launched the “Syria Without Camps” initiative on May 9, 2026. Its goal is to resolve the issue of internal displacement and dismantle the camps by September 2027. Over the past year, more than 200 camps have been closed, but as of September, about 140,000 families, or more than 700,000 people, remained in them.

Before the fall of the Assad government, there were more than 1,500 camps and shelters in northern Syria, including 1,146 in Idlib. Over nearly two years, their number in the northern areas has declined to approximately 1,025: 634 in Idlib and 391 in Aleppo. The number of families in these camps decreased from 261,000 to about 140,000. Overall, about 1,247 camps and shelters are still operating in Syria.

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