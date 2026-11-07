Syrian border forces said they had seized 280 kilograms of hashish and 28,000 Captagon pills during an attempt to smuggle the drugs from Lebanon. The incident occurred in the Serghaya area in rural Damascus, The National reports, citing the Syrian state agency Sana.

Clash with smugglers

According to Sana, the smugglers opened fire on border guards, who returned fire. After that, those involved in the smuggling attempt fled towards Lebanese territory.

The seized drugs were handed over to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous seizures

Last week, Syrian customs officers at the Jisr al-Qamar crossing on the border with Lebanon also stopped an attempt to smuggle drugs hidden in a speaker. In early October, more than half a million Captagon pills arriving from Lebanon were seized at the Jdeidet Yabous crossing, according to Sana.

Captagon is an amphetamine-like substance that causes severe addiction. It was produced on a large scale during Syria's civil war, which began in 2011. Following the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, Syrian authorities have been conducting operations against the illegal drug production and trafficking network and expanding cooperation with neighboring states.

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