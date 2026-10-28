One member of an armed group, described as a French extremist, was killed during a shooting incident between security forces and an armed group in Syria’s Idlib province. A civilian was also wounded, according to security forces, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Security forces’ version

In a statement distributed by Syrian state television, Idlib security forces said that a patrol spotted an armed group leaving a French camp in Harem. According to their version, this violated an agreement prohibiting leaving the camp with weapons.

The security forces said they began pursuing the group, after which its members opened fire on the patrol. The statement says that the security forces returned fire; one member of the armed group was killed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The group’s statement

A Telegram channel affiliated with Firqat al-Ghuraba published a different version of events. It said that security forces opened fire when the group’s members had allegedly set out for the city to buy food. The deceased was identified in the message as Abu Ayman al-Faransi, meaning “Abu Ayman the Frenchman.”

Firqat al-Ghuraba, or the “Brigade of Foreigners,” is led by Umar Diaby, also known as Omar Omsen. According to the outlet, the group has between several dozen and one hundred fighters, along with women and children. In October last year, government forces had already clashed with French extremists from this group. After that, the sides agreed to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the camp in Harem.

In 2016, the United States added Diaby, who is suspected of facilitating the travel of French-speaking fighters to Syria, to its list of international terrorists. He is also wanted under a French arrest warrant.

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