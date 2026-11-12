Syria reports resident detained by Israeli military — Anadolu Agency

In Syria’s Quneitra province, Israeli military personnel detained a resident of the village of Mazraat al-Fityan, and later military equipment entered the village of Al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiyah. This was reported by Anadolu Agency on November 12, citing Syrian media.

Reports by Syrian media

Syrian television channel Al-Ikhbariya said that military personnel detained a resident of Mazraat al-Fityan in the south of Quneitra province. Later, the channel reported that Israeli military vehicles had entered Al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiyah in the central part of the province.

According to Syrian media, these actions are taking place amid repeated incursions by Israeli troops into Quneitra and the neighboring province of Daraa. During these operations, the military, according to Syrian reports, set up checkpoints, searched homes and detained civilians.

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Data on incidents in Quneitra

Quneitra’s media directorate, as reported by the state news agency SANA, recorded 125 Israeli military incursions and 55 cases of checkpoint installations in October. The directorate also said that approximately 300 olive trees were uprooted that month in Saeeda al-Hanut and west of Mazraat al-Hanut.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into certain areas of southern Syria. Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Syrian territory, calling these actions a violation of the country’s sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

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