A study involving more than 3.6 million children born in Denmark, Norway and Sweden found no association between taking medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during pregnancy and an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children. These include autism, ADHD, intellectual disabilities and learning disorders.

As News-Medical reports, the study results were published in The BMJ. Researchers analyzed health registry data from the three Scandinavian countries on children born between 2000 and 2021.

Data on more than 3.6 million children

The median follow-up period was nine years in Sweden and ten years in Norway and Denmark. A total of 7,595 children, or 0.2% of the entire sample, were exposed to ADHD medications during pregnancy. The mothers of 2,389 children, or 0.1% of the sample, used such medications in the second or third trimester.

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Methylphenidate was used most often during pregnancy, accounting for 69% of cases. Amphetamines accounted for 20%, and atomoxetine for 7%. More than one type of ADHD medication was used at any point during pregnancy in 4% of cases.

Factors taken into account

In their analysis, the researchers accounted for the child's sex and year of birth, the mother's age, country of birth, education level, smoking during pregnancy, ADHD diagnosis and use of other medications. After this adjustment, the researchers found no increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, behavioral and emotional disorders, or disorders of psychological and intellectual development, either with overall use of the medications or with their use in the second or third trimester.

For individual medications in the second and third trimesters, certain increased risks were observed, but the authors noted that such results could have been due to chance. The study is observational in nature, so the conclusions could have been affected by unaccounted-for factors, including the severity of ADHD or genetic characteristics. At the same time, according to the researchers, the large samples, long follow-up and additional checks of the results support the reliability of the conclusions.

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