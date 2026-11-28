Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency said that at least two senior commanders of the Al-Shabaab group were killed in coordinated airstrikes in the Hiran province in the south-central part of the country. According to the agency, the operation was carried out in coordination with international security partners.

Those named among the dead

The agency named Abdullahi Mahmoud Abukaar, known as Abu Khalid, among the dead. According to intelligence data, he was an Al-Shabaab commander in Raaga-Chelle. Ayuub, whom the agency described as a group commander near Afarta-Tuulo, was also killed.

As Anadolu Agency reports, two more members of the group, identified by intelligence as Makallina Mursal and Faisal, were seriously injured during the operation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Intelligence statement on the targets of the strikes

According to the agency’s statement, the targets of the strikes were Al-Shabaab members who had been planning explosive attacks and extorting money from local communities in the Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions.

Al-Shabaab has waged an armed insurgency against Somalia’s government for more than 16 years, frequently attacking security forces, officials and civilians. The Somali army, supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has intensified operations against the group since July.

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