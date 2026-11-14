SPD prepares motion against chairman Klingbeil — Der Spiegel

In Germany, an alliance of working groups and the party youth of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) is preparing a motion for the party congress directed against party chairman Lars Klingbeil. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Klingbeil has not yet made a decision

Klingbeil has not yet said whether he will run for the position of SPD chairman again. At the same time, the position of the alliance of internal party structures and youth regarding his possible re-nomination is clear.

The motion is being prepared specifically for the SPD party congress. Therefore, this is not a decision already adopted by the congress, but a planned internal party initiative.

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Initiative against the SPD chairman

In the headline of Der Spiegel's article, the document is called an Anti-Klingbeil-Antrag, that is, a motion against Klingbeil. The initiative concerns the question of his possible new candidacy for the position of party chairman.

In the publication, Klingbeil is described as the SPD chairman. The Der Spiegel article was published on November 14, 2026, and its author is Andreas Niesmann.

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