Researchers have linked exposure to sugar rationing in early childhood in the United Kingdom with a lower incidence of several types of cancer in adulthood. As ScienceAlert reports, scientists analyzed data from 64,761 people born in the United Kingdom between 1951 and 1956 from the UK Biobank database.

Comparison of groups

The authors of the study, published in the journal PNAS, used the end of sugar rationing in September 1953 as conditions close to a natural experiment. They compared the adult health of people whose first 1,000 days of life — from conception to the age of two — fell during the period of restrictions with those born after they ended who were not exposed to them. Even before the final abolition, the rations were eased, and after September 1953 average sugar consumption quickly doubled.

Participants whose first 1,000 days of life fell during rationing had a 69% lower incidence of liver cancer. This group also recorded lower incidences of prostate cancer, by 52%; lung cancer, by 41%; rectal cancer, by 40%; and breast cancer, by 36%.

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Habits and caveats

Researchers also found longer telomeres in the group exposed to rationing — protective sections at the ends of chromosomes associated with longevity. In their assessment, the difference corresponded to approximately 2.2 years less biological aging. Five decades after the policy ended, participants in this group consumed less sugar, ate smaller portions, and had a healthier and more diverse diet.

The authors suggest that early nutrition may have affected both the development of metabolism, organs, and the immune system, and the formation of taste preferences. At the same time, the study is observational in nature, so its results should be interpreted with caution.

Medical scientist Nicola Cirillo noted that children under two at that time were given dried milk, for one feeding of which one and a half teaspoons of sugar had to be added. The study authors responded that they assessed the impact of the rationing regime as a whole rather than the precise dose of sugar, and acknowledged that their wording about rations for infants had been overly categorical.

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