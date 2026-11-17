Five citizens of North Macedonia have been detained in connection with a suspected attack or targeted killing in Greece. One of them was detained in Athens. Greek and North Macedonian security services said the operation was allegedly organized by Iran with the involvement of criminals.

Security services investigation

As The National reports, North Macedonia’s National Security Agency said that Iranian citizen Edris Jahangiri Mavane coordinated the operation in the interests of Iranian security and intelligence services.

The investigation, launched at the beginning of the year, uncovered a network that, according to the security services, was preparing an attack or the killing of a specific person in Greece. Mavane was identified as a person linked to Iranian security and intelligence services. The identity of the operation’s alleged target was not disclosed.

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Link to a sanctioned network

In its statement, Mavane was also linked to a drug-smuggling network which, it said, is led by Naji Sharifi Zindashti. The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on this network. The United States described Zindashti as a drug trafficker acting on the instructions of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Britain also imposed sanctions on Reza Hamidi Ravari, whom it described as an intelligence officer and overseer of Zindashti’s operations against dissidents and critics of the Iranian authorities. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking Ravari, accusing him of involvement in a plan to kill two residents of Maryland.

In July 2025, the European Union imposed sanctions on Zindashti’s criminal group and individuals associated with it. The EU cited, among other things, his alleged involvement in the 2020 killing of Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in Turkey.

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