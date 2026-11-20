In the United States, about 16 million workers aged 18 to 64, or one in 10, did not have health insurance in 2025. More than 10 million uninsured adults were working full time, The Independent reports, citing a study by the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Who was more likely to remain uninsured

Researchers analyzed data from the annual survey of the US Census Bureau. The highest uninsured rate was recorded among workers of Hispanic origin, followed by Black and white workers. Men were more likely than women to lack insurance, especially those aged 18 to 25.

Income level and education were also important factors. Nearly one in five workers in the lowest-paid 20% did not have health insurance, as did around one-third of people without a high school diploma. Immigrants, as well as unmarried people without children, were disproportionately likely to remain without coverage.

The share of uninsured people was approximately the same among workers with and without disabilities — 9.4% and 10.4%, respectively. The analysis included people aged 18 to 64, as most Americans aged 65 and older are eligible for the government Medicare program.

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Insurance costs

About 165 million workers in the United States use health insurance through their employer, but this option is not available to everyone. Other options include public and private insurance programs, though eligibility for them depends, among other things, on income and state of residence.

According to an October survey by the nonpartisan research group KFF, workers are paying hundreds of dollars more in insurance premiums this year than last year. Employees at companies with 10 to 99 workers pay a larger share of insurance costs than employees at large enterprises.

The Center for Economic and Policy Research warned that without swift action, the situation could worsen in 2027. The article also notes that insurance may become less affordable next year due to rising costs of hospital care and prescription drugs.

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