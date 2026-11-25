In the United States, 44.2% of respondents who consumed alcohol when they began taking GLP-1 medications reported reducing their consumption during the first three months. News-Medical reports on the results of a study by researchers at the Brown University School of Public Health.

Survey results

Researchers surveyed 2,009 adult Americans through the RAND Corporation's American Life Panel in March and April 2026. A total of 368 participants reported current or past use of GLP-1 medications, of whom 242 consumed alcohol when they began taking the drugs.

Among these 242 people, 44.2% said they started drinking less. Another 52.6% noticed no changes in their alcohol consumption, while 3.3% said they began drinking more.

Heavy alcohol use

Separately, the authors analyzed responses from people who had at least one episode of heavy alcohol use during the previous year. In the study, this was defined as four or more drinks on one occasion for women and five or more for men.

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In this group, 54.1% of respondents reported reduced alcohol consumption after starting the medications, 40.2% reported no changes, and 5.7% — only three people — reported an increase.

Study limitations

The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, does not prove that GLP-1 medications directly reduce alcohol consumption or treat alcohol use disorder. The researchers did not screen for this disorder, and the data were based on participants' recollections and did not show exactly how much the amount of alcohol consumed had changed.

Only 9.7% of survey participants had previously heard that such medications may reduce alcohol cravings. The authors noted that larger clinical trials are needed to assess the possible use of these drugs against unhealthy alcohol use.

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