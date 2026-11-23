The administration of US President Donald Trump has proposed changing the rules for access to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to an estimate by the US Department of Agriculture, if the changes are adopted, about 6.3 million participants could lose benefits, News-Medical reports.

This concerns restrictions on the Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility mechanism, which 46 states use to expand access to SNAP. Currently, states can link eligibility for food assistance to services funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and set higher income limits or ease or eliminate asset criteria.

Stricter income and asset checks

Under standard federal rules, a family must earn less than 130% of the federal poverty level and have limited savings. For a family of four, the article cites an income threshold of $42,900. The proposed change would effectively restore strict federal income and asset criteria in nearly all states.

Families with incomes slightly above the established threshold could be affected the most. Other recipients who would formally remain eligible for support may need additional documents to confirm that they meet the requirements.

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Assessment of the consequences for families

Stephen Roll, an assistant professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis who studies the financial security of low-income population groups, said that losing hundreds of dollars in monthly food assistance would be a significant blow to these households' budgets. According to him, families may face a choice between cutting food spending, taking on new debt, or failing to pay utility or rent bills.

Roll also noted that participation in SNAP is linked to access to free school meals and the WIC program for women, infants and children. In his view, narrowing the criteria does not have sufficient evidence that assistance would be more accurately targeted at those who need it most. He warned that a strict income threshold and asset checks could reduce incentives to work more, receive a raise, or save money.

The expert added that the proposal is being discussed simultaneously with changes related to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which introduced new requirements for SNAP eligibility and paperwork. According to the data cited in the article, these changes are linked to a reduction in the number of program participants by more than 5 million people, including millions of children.

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