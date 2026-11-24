In the United States, about 7–8% of people aged 18 to 44 who used contraception in 2022–2023 used fertility awareness-based methods. This is more than the share of those who rely on contraceptive implants or vasectomy, News-Medical reports, citing a new study.

Growth in the Mountain West states

In Utah, Nevada and Idaho, the share of users of such methods nearly doubled, from 7.5% in 2022 to 14.5% in 2026. Researchers have not yet determined whether similar growth is taking place across the country. Data enabling the tracking of national trends are expected in 2027.

Fertility awareness-based methods involve identifying fertile and infertile periods of the cycle to prevent pregnancy. According to the authors, previous surveys may have underestimated their prevalence because they usually recorded only the most effective method reported by a person.

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Why some users were not counted

For example, if a person tracks their cycle while also using condoms on fertile days, previous studies may have counted only condom use. In the new work, each contraceptive approach was recorded separately, which, according to the researchers, provided a more complete picture.

The authors also stress that these methods cannot be assessed as a single contraceptive method: their effectiveness varies significantly depending on the specific approach. Some of them, including the calendar method, are less effective, while others may be comparable to short-acting methods such as pills or patches.

The study did not analyze the reasons for the choice. The study's senior author, Rebecca Simmons, suggested that possible factors may include concerns about hormonal contraception, the spread of unregulated cycle-tracking apps, and more difficult access to other methods. The authors found no connection between the use of these methods and a particular religion.

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