In the United States, 90.4% of adolescents who met the criteria for metabolic and bariatric surgery had received neither surgery nor a prescription for a GLP-1 class drug by the fourth quarter of 2025. There were more than 1.29 million such patients in the study cohort, News-Medical reports, citing a study published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Scientists at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago analyzed electronic medical records of more than 1.4 million American adolescents who met guideline criteria for metabolic and bariatric surgery between 2017 and 2025. Over the entire period, fewer than 1% of participants underwent surgery, while 4.6% received at least one prescription for a GLP-1 drug.

Prescriptions increased

The use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide and liraglutide, rose sharply during the study period. At the beginning of 2017, there were 301 prescriptions per 100,000 adolescents eligible for surgery, while by the end of 2025 this figure had reached 10,676 prescriptions per 100,000. This is approximately a 35-fold increase. The highest prescription rates were among adolescents with the most severe forms of obesity.

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At the same time, the rate of bariatric surgeries among study participants increased between 2017 and 2022, reaching a peak of 189 procedures per 100,000 eligible adolescents. By the end of 2025, this figure had declined by approximately 29%. The decline coincided with the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of semaglutide for obesity treatment in patients aged 12 and older in late 2022.

Differences by insurance type

The researchers also identified inequality in access to GLP-1 drugs depending on insurance status. By the end of 2025, adolescents with private health insurance were prescribed these medications 2.4 times more often than uninsured patients or those paying for treatment themselves. Prescription rates were also somewhat higher than among patients with public insurance. At the same time, bariatric surgery rates were similar across all insurance groups.

According to the researchers, the findings indicate possible problems with adolescents' access to evidence-based obesity treatments. The study was supported by the US National Cancer Institute.

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