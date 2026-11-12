In Biddeford, Maine, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent David Bruyette, who shot and killed Colombian migrant Johan Sebastian Guerrero during a vehicle stop in the summer, had previously sent letters containing anti-immigrant remarks. UPI reports, citing a The New York Times investigation.

Correspondence from 2021

According to The New York Times, in correspondence from 2021, Bruyette criticized his sister and other relatives over her long-term relationship with a Colombian man. The man was studying in graduate school for a doctoral degree in education and was legally present in the United States.

The agent's sister, Elizabeth Emen, provided the letters to the publication; their authenticity was also confirmed by other participants in the correspondence. Emen said that Bruyette had no reason to consider her partner undocumented and that his assumptions, she said, were driven by how he perceived the man because of his race.

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Reaction to the agent's hiring

Media outlets had previously also reported complaints concerning domestic violence and abuse, as well as Bruyette's problems at work. Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said that ICE issued Bruyette a weapon and deployed him to local communities before the agency had reviewed the results of his background check. According to her, ICE restricted his access to certain computer systems because he had not passed a full background check.

Democrats on the US House Homeland Security Committee said they intend to determine who approved Bruyette's hiring and why ICE did not heed the warning signs. Guerrero's family lawyer told The New York Times that the agent shot the man four times in the face and neck; Bruyette's family confirmed that he was the shooter.

The US Department of Homeland Security said that Guerrero's vehicle allegedly tried to flee and that the agent opened fire out of concern for public safety. The department provided no evidence to support this version. The department initially also said that Guerrero had entered the United States illegally, but later withdrew that claim. His family said that he had a work permit in the United States.

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