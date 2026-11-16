In the United States, researchers have identified a link between exposure to the herbicide Agent Orange and a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies among Vietnam War-era veterans. As News-Medical reports, the analysis included electronic medical records of 4.9 million US veterans.

Analysis results

The work was conducted by scientists from Oregon Health & Science University and the Portland Veterans Affairs Health Care System. They studied diagnoses recorded from 1999 to 2022 and compared the incidence of neurodegenerative diseases among veterans with possible or probable exposure to Agent Orange and those without such exposure.

After accounting for factors such as traumatic brain injuries and health frailty, veterans with possible or probable herbicide exposure had a 44% higher risk of Parkinson’s disease. The risk of dementia with Lewy bodies in this group was 66% higher. Overall, researchers recorded a 57% increase in risk for the two related neurodegenerative conditions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The highest risk among those who worked with the herbicide

The highest rates were found among veterans who directly sprayed or handled Agent Orange. These groups included Army Chemical Corps personnel and participants in the Air Force Ranch Hand operation. In this category, the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease was 99% higher than among veterans without herbicide exposure.

The authors noted that this was the first study among veterans to identify a link between more severe exposure to Agent Orange and a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease. The results were published in the journal JAMA Neurology. The researchers also indicated that the work draws attention to the potential long-term consequences of prolonged exposure to other chemical pesticides and herbicides.

Read us on