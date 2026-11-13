In Washington, U.S. prosecutors in the District of Columbia have brought an additional charge against Cole Thomas Allen for committing an armed act of terrorism. According to the prosecution, he attempted to kill U.S. President Donald Trump during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April. The Hill reports, citing new court documents.

Additional charge

Prosecutors said that Allen allegedly acted with the intent to influence executive branch policy and intimidate “a significant portion of the civilian population.” The prosecution cited these circumstances as grounds for the new charge.

Previously, Allen pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder of the president, assault on a U.S. official, and two federal weapons-related charges.

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Investigators’ version

According to investigators, Allen ran past security, shot a U.S. Secret Service agent, and tried to enter the ballroom to shoot the president. The outlet also writes that the California native allegedly prepared a manifesto in which he indicated his intention to target members of the Trump administration.

According to NBC News, Allen’s family learned about his plans minutes before the incident and notified local police. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro was present at the dinner and is leading the prosecution in the case. Allen sought her recusal, arguing that she could be a victim in the case, but the motion was denied.

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