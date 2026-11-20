In the United States, Kia, Lucid and Volkswagen have announced discounts and bonuses on selected electric vehicle models ahead of Black Friday. Lucid presented the largest offer: buyers of the new 2027 Gravity Touring crossover can receive a $15,000 credit. As Electrek reports, the offer is valid until November 30, 2026, and is available when paying in cash or using third-party financing.

Lucid and Kia offers

For the 2027 Lucid Air Touring sedan, the company is offering a $10,000 credit. Both models have a starting price of $79,900: the Gravity Touring has an EPA-estimated range of up to 337 miles, while the Air Touring has up to 431 miles. Lucid also notes that with 400 kW DC fast charging, the vehicles can add 200 miles of range in less than 12 minutes.

Kia has provided a $10,000 Customer Cash discount for the 2026 EV9 electric three-row SUV and the 2026 Niro EV. The starting suggested retail price of the rear-wheel-drive EV9 Light is $54,900 and may fall to $44,900 after the discount. For the Niro EV, the suggested retail price of $39,700 may be reduced to $29,700.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For the entire 2026 EV9 lineup, Kia is also offering 0% APR financing for 60 months and a $5,000 bonus. The Niro EV is available with 0% financing for up to 72 months and an additional $3,500 bonus. Kia's offers will remain valid until January 4, 2027.

Discount on the Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen has introduced a $10,000 bonus for the purchase or lease of the 2026 ID.4 electric SUV through participating dealers. The company warned that supplies of this model are limited, as the ID.4 will be discontinued after the 2026 model year, while Volkswagen is preparing to unveil its replacement in 2027.

According to Kelley Blue Book, nearly 263,000 electric vehicles were sold in the United States in the third quarter. The average transaction price of a new electric vehicle in October was $56,221, which is 2.9% lower than a year earlier.

Read us on