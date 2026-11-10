In the United States, during the first week, parents claimed approximately 164,000 of more than 60 million automatically opened Trump Accounts for children. This is less than 1% of the new accounts. According to Fortune, citing Bloomberg Law, the figure was announced by Helen Morrison, an adviser at the US Treasury Department on the taxation of benefits, during an American Bar Association event, speaking in her personal capacity.

On October 1, the US Treasury Department announced the completion of the automatic opening of investment accounts for more than 60 million children. Including accounts opened earlier, their total number is approximately 70 million. Children born in 2025–2028 are eligible for a federal contribution of $1,000.

Confirmation required for the contribution

To receive the federal starter contribution, parents must claim the account through an app, confirming their identity and relationship to the child. Only after that will $1,000 be deposited into the account, and relatives or employers will be able to make additional contributions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Michael and Susan Dell said they had contributed $250 each to the accounts of nearly 25 million children. Unlike the federal contribution, these funds were credited without a prior request from parents. The money is invested in low-cost index funds of US equities. The initial accounts are administered by BNY as the financial agent of the US Treasury Department, while Robinhood acts as the broker and initial trustee.

Risk of unclaimed savings

The article notes that an unclaimed account without a contribution from the Dell family and without federal funds effectively remains empty. Another risk will arise when the owners turn 18: young people will have to find the account and confirm that it belongs to them.

As an example, Fortune cites the UK’s Child Trust Fund program. According to HM Revenue & Customs, of approximately 3.8 million accounts that became available for withdrawals from 2020, about 827,000 remained unclaimed. Their average balance was £2,310.

Read us on