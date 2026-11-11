In the United States, nonfarm employment increased by 165,000 in October, exceeding expectations, while the unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points to 4.1%. At the same time, major companies in the technology, financial, retail and media sectors continue to cut staff amid a broader push for automation and improved efficiency through artificial intelligence, Anadolu Agency reports.

Labor market indicators

Private-sector employment increased by 86,000 people in October. According to September JOLTS data, the number of job openings rose by 333,000 to 7.5 million, while the number of hires increased by 131,000 to 5.4 million.

The number of layoffs and voluntary resignations in September decreased by 127,000 to 1.6 million, the lowest level since March 2025. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, US employers announced 43,994 job cuts in October, 71% fewer than a year earlier and the lowest October figure since 2023.

Despite this, consumer sentiment worsened. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the share of respondents expecting higher unemployment a year from now was 45.3%, the highest since April 2020. Fears of losing a job over the next 12 months rose to 13.9%, while expectations regarding the ability to find a job increased to 46.5%.

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Company layoffs

Amazon announced 16,000 global job cuts in January and later announced additional layoffs in its division working on general AI. Meta decided to eliminate 8,000 positions and move 7,000 employees into artificial intelligence-related roles. Microsoft laid off 4,800 employees, or 2.1% of its workforce, and also offered voluntary separation to 60,000 employees in four countries.

Uber is cutting its workforce by 10%, eBay is eliminating 800 positions, and Snap is cutting 1,000. Cisco Systems is reducing 4,000 jobs while redirecting investments toward AI. Visa, Intuit, Coinbase, Block and Fiserv have also reported cuts.

Layoffs are also taking place outside the technology sector. American Express is cutting 5% of its employees, Kroger plans to reduce its corporate workforce by 3,000 people over three years, and PepsiCo is eliminating 1,000 jobs. Dow Inc. intends to lay off about 4,500 employees in January to strengthen automation, while Netflix is cutting 1,000 employees, its largest layoff since 2022.

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