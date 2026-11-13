In the United States, the share of adults who reported sexual harassment during the previous year rose from 10.7% in 2018 to 24.3% in 2024. Researchers reported the results of a comparison of two nationwide #MeToo surveys, News-Medical reports.

Survey data

The authors analyzed data from 5,293 adult respondents and applied statistical weighting to obtain estimates representative of the US population. The study by a group led by Dr. Anita Raj of the Newcomb Institute at Tulane University in New Orleans was published online on November 12, 2026, in the American Journal of Public Health.

Among men, the share of those reporting harassment in the past year increased from 6.7% to 15.2%. Among women, the figure rose from 14.3% to 31.8%. In both surveys, women were more likely to report such experiences. After accounting for sociodemographic characteristics, the adjusted odds of reporting harassment in 2024 were 2.8 times higher than in 2018.

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Limitations of the comparison

The researchers noted that the results do not make it possible to determine whether there was a real increase in the number of incidents or whether people became better at recognizing harassment and more willing to report it. The data were based on respondents' self-reports, so the study does not allow cause-and-effect relationships to be established.

The methodologies of the two surveys also differed. The 2024 questionnaire assessed verbal harassment, cyberharassment, coercion while dating, physically aggressive harassment, and sexual violence in various settings, including public places and workplaces. It separately divided cyberharassment into experiences in public and private online spaces, whereas in 2018 one question was used for this purpose. For the 2018 data, incidents during the previous year were determined based on responses about lifetime experiences and the timing of the most recent incident. The increase in adjusted odds of reporting harassment was greater among residents of the US South than among respondents in other regions, although changes over time did not differ statistically between women and men.

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