In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday imposed a nationwide halt on flights for several hours due to a widespread communications outage. The restrictions complicated travel for Hollywood representatives who were due to attend the American Film Market (AFM), the Governors Awards and a number of awards campaign events.

Cancelled events at AFM

Due to the halt in air traffic, several AFM events were cancelled during the final days of the major film market. As Variety reports, Ray Werner, president of Global Cinema, said he did not know whether he would be able to arrive on Saturday for the studio's party as part of AFM.

A source at one of the agencies told the outlet that after the FAA announcement, staff began urgently determining whether their clients would be able to arrive in Los Angeles in time for the Governors Awards. The event is scheduled to take place in the Dolby Ballroom at the Ovation Hollywood complex. According to the source, one of the agency's clients was travelling in Europe and did not know how to return to the United States; he could remain in Canada to be closer to the location of the upcoming events.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Stranded stars and lifting of restrictions

TMZ reported that a private jet carrying Brooks Nader, star of the series “Baywatch,” was stopped in New York before departing for Louisiana. The outlet also published a video showing former “Bachelorette” contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe stranded at an airport. Flavor Flav and Morgan Fairchild wrote on social media that their travel had also been disrupted. Variety confirmed that members of Sharpe Family Singers and actor Isaac Robinson-Smith were left at the airport.

The flight halt became known about at around 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The FAA explained the pause by extraordinary circumstances and safety considerations. Markwayne Mullin said on Fox News that the cause was a telecommunications outage and that there were no signs of a hostile attack against the United States. At around 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, the FAA announced the cancellation of the nationwide departure halt.

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