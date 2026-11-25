In the United States, 16,750 people died in road crashes in the first half of 2026, the lowest figure for the first six months of a year since 2015. Compared with the same period in 2025, when 17,175 people died, the number of deaths fell by 2.5%, Motor1 reports, citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Fewer deaths despite higher traffic

At the same time, the total number of miles traveled by vehicles in the country increased by 0.8%. The road fatality rate declined from 1.05 to 1.02 deaths per 100 million miles traveled. According to the agency, this figure is close to the 2025 annual rate of 1.10 deaths per 100 million miles, which was the second-lowest annual figure in US history.

In the first quarter of 2026, the number of fatalities fell by 5%, but in the second quarter the decline slowed to 0.2%. NHTSA estimates that fatalities decreased in 35 states and Puerto Rico in the first half of the year.

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Alcohol and speed remain factors in fatal crashes

According to the latest complete data for 2024, 39,254 people died in road crashes in the United States. Of these, 11,904 deaths involved drivers under the influence of alcohol, while 11,288 were linked to speeding. About 30% of all road-crash deaths involve drivers whose blood alcohol concentration was at least 0.08 grams per deciliter.

Not all categories of road users are showing improvement: in 2025, the number of cyclist fatalities rose by 4% to 1,148 people. Separately, NHTSA postponed by two years the deadline for complying with a federal standard requiring automatic emergency braking for new passenger cars. The regulator estimated that, once fully implemented, the requirement could prevent 362 deaths and 24,000 injuries.

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