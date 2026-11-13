In the United States, adults who frequently check information on food labels consume, on average, 42.8 grams less added sugar per day than those who rarely read them or do not read them at all. This association was identified by the authors of a study published in the journal Nutrients, News-Medical reports.

Data from more than 9,000 participants

Researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2017 to March 2020. The sample included 9,416 noninstitutionalized residents of the country: 6,457 adults and 2,959 children.

Participants who always, most of the time, or sometimes reviewed labels were classified as frequent users. Those who did so rarely or never were classified as infrequent users. Diet was assessed using two surveys about food intake during the previous 24 hours.

Differences among adults and children

Frequent label users among adults consumed about 61.7 grams of added sugar daily, while infrequent users consumed 104.4 grams. The share of calories from added sugar in these groups was 11.7% and 17.5%, respectively.

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Among children, the difference was smaller: 64.5 grams of added sugar per day in the frequent label-use group versus 79 grams in the infrequent-use group. For children under 16, their guardians reported the habit of checking labels, while older teenagers answered independently.

Overall, 78.1% of adults and 76.3% of children or their guardians reported frequently reading labels. The figure differed by education and income: labels were read at least sometimes by 90.3% of college graduates and 62.6% of adults without a high school diploma.

The authors emphasize that the study is observational and does not prove that reading labels itself causes lower sugar consumption. People who already prefer healthier diets may be more likely to pay attention to product ingredients.

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