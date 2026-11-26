In the US, ten stocks in the S&P 500 index account for about 39% of its total market capitalization, while the five largest technology companies account for 29%, Fortune reports. Such concentration may increase the dependence of Americans' retirement savings on the performance of a limited group of corporations.

Concentration in index funds

According to Charles Schwab's calculations, an investor who put $100,000 into an index fund tied to the S&P 500 effectively has about $29,000 invested in the five largest stocks. Shenandoah University accounting professor Martin Mulyadi noted that an index fund distributes money among 500 companies but does not distribute risks equally.

About two-thirds of Fidelity participants in 401(k) plans keep all their savings in target-date funds. Vistamark Investments managing partner Sean McEvilly warned that such funds and large-company funds can often contain the same stocks.

Technology sector volatility

On November 25, the US stock market fell sharply at the start of trading: the Dow Jones lost more than 1,000 points, the Nasdaq dropped by more than 4%, and Nvidia shares fell by up to 8%. By the end of the day, the S&P 500 had reduced its decline to about 0.5%, while the Dow Jones moved into positive territory.

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After several turbulent weeks during which Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia's chief executive officer and later returned to the position, the chipmaker's shares rose by 31%, Fortune writes. Nvidia's market value increased by about $950 billion, while the S&P 500 rose by 4.7%. At the same time, the index remained about 8% below the record level set on October 6.

Risks for people nearing retirement

Over the past five years, the stock market has risen by slightly more than 50%, helping raise the number of millionaires among Fidelity 401(k) holders to a record 769,000 in June. The average age of such an investor is 58. In the third quarter, 96% of Fidelity 401(k) plan participants either maintained or increased their contribution rates.

McEvilly advised assessing the full composition of a retirement portfolio and checking for investments in small and mid-sized companies, international stocks, and bonds. Charles Schwab also recommends that retirees keep a short-term reserve in liquid, low-risk instruments so they do not have to sell investments at lower prices during a downturn to cover current expenses.

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