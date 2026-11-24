In the United States, as of June, the share of newborns who received a hepatitis B vaccination within the first day of life fell to about 66%. In 2022, this figure was about 80%, according to a study by Truveta, a healthcare and analytics company. UPI reports.

Risks for infants

The hepatitis B virus can be transmitted from mother to child during childbirth. According to the study, up to 90% of infants who become infected with the virus may develop a chronic infection. It can lead to liver failure and liver cancer.

The study’s lead author, Truveta scientist Nina Masters, called the nearly 15% decline over three years shocking. She noted that vaccination on the day of birth should protect all children, including those whose mothers may not know they have the infection.

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Decline among children at high risk

The vaccination rate also decreased among children born to mothers with a positive hepatitis B test. In 2020–2025, up to 98% of such newborns received the vaccination within the first day, while in the first half of 2026, the figure was about 94%.

According to UPI, the decline in vaccination began even before the federal vaccine advisory board decided in December to abandon its long-standing recommendation to administer this vaccination to all children immediately after birth. A federal judge later blocked the decision following a lawsuit by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the block remains in effect.

After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending a vaccine dose at birth in 1991, the number of acute hepatitis B cases among children fell by 99% between 1990 and 2019.

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