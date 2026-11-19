US researchers have linked two little-studied per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to higher odds of developing the most common form of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma. The association between PFHpA and cancer was most pronounced in people with a high genetic predisposition to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, News-Medical reports.

Analysis of samples before diagnosis

Scientists analyzed blood samples from 223 participants in the Multiethnic Cohort Study who were subsequently diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as 223 matched participants without this diagnosis for comparison. Blood was collected an average of 7.8 years before the cancer diagnosis. The cohort study has tracked more than 215,000 racially and ethnically diverse participants in California and Hawaii since the 1990s.

Of the 12 measured PFAS compounds, PFHpA and PFNA showed a statistically significant association with liver cancer risk. Participants with the highest exposure levels to each of these substances had two to two-and-a-half times higher odds of developing the disease than people with the lowest exposure levels.

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The role of genetic predisposition

The researchers also used a polygenic risk score for fatty liver disease. The association between PFHpA and liver cancer was significantly stronger in people with a high genetic predisposition to this disease. No statistically significant association was recorded among participants with a low genetic predisposition.

PFHpA was developed as an alternative to older PFAS, including PFOA and PFOS, which were gradually phased out because of their persistence in the human body. PFAS are used, among other things, in non-stick cookware, food packaging, stain-resistant fabrics, and firefighting foam. The study authors noted that in the future, combining data on PFAS exposure and genetic predisposition could potentially help identify people who should undergo liver cancer screening earlier.

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