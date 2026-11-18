In the United States, among adults injured while riding e-scooters, the adjusted risk of serious head or neck injury was 10% higher than among injured cyclists. At the same time, the adjusted risk of severe or critical injuries overall among e-scooter users was 7% lower. News-Medical reports on the results of the analysis published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Researchers analyzed data from 47,102 adult patients treated at trauma centers in 2023–2024. The information was obtained from the American College of Surgeons' National Trauma Data Bank, which receives data from more than 900 emergency departments, trauma centers, and other medical facilities.

Comparison of transport modes

Cyclists accounted for 32,100 cases, or 68% of the sample. Of them, 21% had severe or critical injuries, and 3.2% of patients died in hospital. E-scooter users accounted for 6,258 cases, or 13%; severe or critical injuries were recorded in 16%.

The group of e-bike users included 8,744 people, or 19% of all cases. The number of recorded cases among them increased by 44% from 2023 to 2024. Severe or critical injuries were sustained by 19% of injured e-bike users, and after accounting for participant characteristics and crash circumstances, their risk was not statistically different from that of cyclists.

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Among injured e-scooter users, 33% of cases were classified as traffic-related, compared with 72% among cyclists and 74% among e-bike users. Collisions accounted for 48% of e-scooter injuries, compared with 63% for bicycles and 59% for e-bikes.

Helmets and alcohol

Helmet use was documented in 33% of injured cyclists, 32% of e-bike users, and 13% of e-scooter users. It was associated with a 12% lower adjusted risk of severe injury and fewer craniofacial fractures. For e-scooter users, helmet use was also associated with a 69% lower risk of skull fracture and a 45% lower risk of facial fracture.

A blood alcohol level of at least 0.08% was recorded in 19% of injured e-scooter users, 16% of e-bike users, and 9.4% of cyclists. After statistical adjustment, this alcohol level had no significant association with severe or critical injuries. The authors noted that the analysis covered only adult trauma-center patients and does not allow the injury risk per trip to be determined for each mode of transport.

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