The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into reports of a possible breach of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used to exchange information among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The Hill reports, citing CNN. According to the television network, hackers may be involved in the incident. The Hill requested comment from the FBI.

Technological disruptions

Reports of the possible incident emerged after widespread technological disruptions in the United States over the past week, which affected air travel, banking services and internet services. On November 12, Microsoft experienced global outages involving Outlook and Teams. The following day, the US Federal Aviation Administration imposed a nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours.

Authorities linked the aviation system incident to data overload on routers. Customers of Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo also had difficulties accessing their accounts. Representatives of the US presidential administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, repeatedly stated that these disruptions were not the result of a cyberattack.

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Previous cyber incidents

In September, the FBI was targeted by the ShinyHunters group; the incident involved confidential personal data of bureau employees from the FBI jobs website, CNN reported. A Canadian cybersecurity executive and ransomware expert was detained and charged in connection with this attack.

Earlier this month, the FBI took action against North Korean hackers who, according to the outlet, stole more than $400 million in cryptocurrency over 18 months using the FaceStealer social engineering scheme. Following a series of cyber incidents, the US Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of a new cybercrime center.

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