In the United States, disruptions to airport operations, technical malfunctions and cases of dangerous aircraft proximity have heightened concerns about air travel safety. This was reported by Der Spiegel, which describes the situation as prolonged chaos at American airports.

Assessment of the causes

The publication suggests that problems in the aviation sector may primarily be related to Donald Trump’s cost-cutting policy. This explanation is Der Spiegel’s assessment, not an established fact.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, the White House places responsibility for the situation on others. The available description of the article does not specify who exactly is meant.

Photo from Washington

The article is illustrated with a photograph of dissatisfied passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The photo caption states that this is the largest flight ban since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

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