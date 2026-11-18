In the US, incoming House Oversight Committee chair Robert Garcia sent 12 letters to relatives and allies of President Donald Trump demanding that they preserve documents ahead of planned investigations. The letters were received, among others, by the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Attorney General Todd Blanche.

As The Guardian reports, Garcia will lead the committee in January, when Democrats gain the authority to issue subpoenas. The planned investigations will concern the Trump family’s finances, alleged corporate corruption, possible violations at the Department of Homeland Security, and the administration’s handling of materials in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Materials in the Epstein case

Several letters are addressed to officials whom Garcia considers responsible for the government’s actions regarding documents connected to Epstein. In his appeal to Blanche, he referred to an unfulfilled committee subpoena and stated that the Department of Justice had not complied with the requirements of the 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Garcia also asked federal prison officials to explain the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted associate, from a low-security prison in Florida to a less restrictive camp in Texas. According to the letters, this happened a week after her conversation with Blanche, during which she said she had not seen improper conduct by Trump. Separate appeals to Vance and former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles concern meetings in the White House Situation Room about the political consequences of the case.

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Contracts and cryptocurrency business

In letters to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her former senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, Garcia accused them of using their positions to enrich themselves and their allies. The Department of Justice is already investigating claims of possible violations in the awarding of contracts at the department, including regarding Lewandowski’s role. He has not been charged, and he has denied wrongdoing.

The appeals to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump concern the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency project, co-founded by the president’s family. Questions about a possible conflict of interest arose after a Wall Street Journal investigation found that a company backed by the United Arab Emirates bought a 49% stake in the business for $500 million before Trump’s inauguration. The White House stated that the president’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children and that there is no conflict of interest.

White House counsel Will Scharf previously warned Garcia that the investigations planned by Democrats could constitute “outright criminality.” The administration also told executive agencies that they need White House approval to agree to testify before Congress.

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