In Washington, the White House officially nominated General Christopher LaNeve for the position of chief of staff of the US Army. President Donald Trump also nominated Lieutenant General Marcus Evans for the position of vice chief of staff of the Army, which LaNeve currently holds.

LaNeve served as acting head of the Army

As Breaking Defense reports, information about the nominations was released in a notice to Congress. For several months, LaNeve simultaneously held the position of vice chief of staff and served as acting chief of staff of the Army.

He became acting head of the Army’s top military leadership after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed the previous chief of staff, General Randy George, from office in April. Before that, LaNeve, who had previously commanded the 82nd Airborne Division, replaced General James Mingus as vice chief of staff. Mingus retired two years earlier than expected. Before his current position, LaNeve also served as Hegseth’s military assistant.

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Changes in the Army and Evans’s experience

As acting chief, LaNeve introduced the “How the Army Fights” directive on preparing for conflict. In addition, the Army created a new program executive director structure for autonomous systems, and the Futures and Concepts Command was renamed the Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command.

Evans most recently served as special assistant to the commander of US Army Pacific. Previously, he commanded the 25th Infantry Division and was chief of staff of US Special Operations Command. Evans also took part in combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

According to the publication, the US Army currently has no permanently confirmed top military and civilian leadership. Former Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll resigned in September, and Adam Telle is serving as acting secretary. The White House has not yet nominated a candidate for the position of permanent head of the department.

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