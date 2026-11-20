A federal court in Manhattan, New York, sentenced 55-year-old Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta to 235 months, or more than 19.5 years in prison, in a case involving a conspiracy to arrange the murder of Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

As The Independent reports, Gupta pleaded guilty in February to three conspiracy charges. He attempted to hire a hitman to kill Pannun, a US citizen, lawyer and supporter of independence for Punjab, a state in northwestern India.

Payment to an undercover agent

In 2023, while in India, Gupta transferred $15,000 to a person he believed to be a hired killer. In fact, the person was an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the person who would carry out the killing.

Gupta was detained in Prague and extradited to the United States in June 2023. Judge Victor Marrero said that after serving the 235-month sentence, Gupta faces deportation to India. His family listened to the sentencing announcement via an internet connection from India.

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During the hearing, Gupta apologized to Pannun, the communities he said he had harmed, and his own family. Attorney Isabelle Kirshner said her client was not the organizer of the operation and urged the court to punish him only for the actions he committed.

Pannun’s statements and the defense position

In his address to the court, Pannun called Gupta a man who, in his view, acted on the instructions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed that the Modi administration wants him dead because of his open campaign for Punjab’s independence. This claim is Pannun’s own statement.

According to court documents, Gupta told the undercover agent that Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Canada in June 2023, was allegedly a target of the same people who planned the attack on Pannun. Gupta’s defense denied his involvement in the Canadian case.

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