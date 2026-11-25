COVID-19 transmission is increasing in the United States ahead of the winter holidays: as of November 18, 2026, infections were rising or likely rising in 34 states. The Independent reports, citing data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Virus levels in wastewater

According to wastewater monitoring data for November 8–14, 2026, the highest COVID-19 levels were recorded in the southeast and southwest of the country. States with the highest rates included Nevada, Utah, Tennessee and Florida, while the level in Connecticut was also assessed as very high. In nearly 20 more states, the level of the virus in wastewater was classified as high.

The CDC also estimated that infections were declining or likely declining in three states, while the situation remained unchanged in 12 states. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States this year has not been established because the CDC no longer keeps such records.

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Hospitalizations and vaccination

The share of positive COVID-19 tests stood at 3.66% on November 14, 2026, compared with 3.55% a week earlier. Hospitalizations are also rising, and nearly 8,000 Americans have died after COVID-19 infection since the beginning of 2026.

The increase in infection levels is taking place ahead of Thanksgiving, when more than 81 million US residents are expected to travel, according to the American Automobile Association. The report notes that the risk of virus transmission is higher at airports and on public transport.

As of October 31, 2026, 14% of adults in the United States had received a COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors recommend vaccination for people aged six months and older, while the Association of American Medical Colleges advises people over 65 to receive a vaccine dose every six months.

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