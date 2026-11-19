In the United States, a team at Oregon State University grew potatoes in simulated lunar soil enriched with vermicompost. According to Der Spiegel, the plants were comparable in growth rate and yield to potatoes grown on Earth.

30% vermicompost

Lunar regolith, a layer of loose rock fragments and dust covering most of the Moon’s surface, contains very little organic matter. The scientists added different proportions of vermicompost, a nutrient-rich organic fertilizer produced when composting worms process organic waste, to its simulations.

The experiment showed that 30% vermicompost in the substrate is sufficient for normal potato growth. With a smaller amount of the additive, the plants grew worse and their roots were underdeveloped. The team tested the method on different variants of simulated regolith, as the composition of this layer on the Moon varies, including in the maria and highland regions.

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Heavy metals and nutritional value

One of the main obstacles to growing plants in regolith is its high content of harmful heavy metals. Study co-author David Hendi suggested that organic material may reduce the toxicity of regolith by decreasing the impact of harmful compounds on plants.

The researchers reported that potatoes grown in simulated lunar soil had nutritional value similar to potatoes grown on Earth. The level of glycoalkaloids, natural toxins in potatoes, was also not statistically higher. The results were published in the journal npj Microgravity.

The scientists chose potatoes because of their high calorie yield per unit area and nutritional value for long-duration space missions. They also tested ten potato varieties in enriched regolith; results concerning the most suitable varieties are planned to be published in a separate paper.

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