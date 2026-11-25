In the city of Pacifica on the California coast, powerful waves destroyed part of the municipal pier. Video captured a large wave breaking off a section of the structure and carrying it into the ocean, The Independent reports.

Pier was closed because of cracks

The pier in Pacifica, located south of San Francisco, is L-shaped and 350 metres long. In the summer, officials closed it after cracks were discovered in the structure. Authorities also warned that other coastal homes in the area were at risk of flooding.

Homes by the sea in Pacifica began to flood with the arrival of so-called king tides — the highest tides of the year. They occur when the gravitational influence of the Moon and the Sun combines, raising water levels. According to the publication, their effect this year is being intensified by a super El Niño, which has warmed the ocean and increased the volume of seawater.

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Warnings of flooding and high waves

In Marin County, north of San Francisco, authorities issued an evacuation warning for residents of coastal properties in Stinson Beach. Officials said that large waves could carry water and debris onto roads and into homes.

The US National Weather Service issued a coastal flooding warning for the Pacific coast, as well as the shores of San Francisco and San Pablo bays. A high surf warning was in effect for the San Francisco Bay Area for waves 6 to 9 metres high, which could pose a danger to swimmers and pull people into the ocean.

In the coastal cities of Marin County — Mill Valley, Larkspur, Sausalito and Corte Madera — individual homes and streets were flooded. In Humboldt County near the border with Oregon, the sheriff's office ordered the evacuation of residents of a small coastal community where water flooded most buildings.

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