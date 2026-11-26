In the United States, a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial found that combining aerobic exercise with computerized cognitive training may be associated with relative preservation of cortical thickness in brain regions vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease. The participants were older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment — a condition in which memory worsens but independence in daily life is retained, News-Medical reports.

Four training options

The ACT trial involved 146 people with a mean age of 73.8 years. They were randomly assigned to four groups: cycling training combined with computer-based information-processing speed exercises; cycling training only; cognitive exercises only; and mental leisure activities with stretching as an active comparison.

Over six months, participants were to complete 72 sessions supervised by specialists. Magnetic resonance imaging was performed before the intervention, after it, and at 12 and 18 months. Scientists assessed cortical thickness in the entorhinal, fusiform, middle temporal and inferior temporal regions, as well as the volume of white matter hyperintensities.

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Results require confirmation

In the main analysis, the combined-training group showed better preservation of cortical thickness than the computer-exercise-only group at 18 months and the stretching-with-mental-leisure group at 12 months. At the same time, no statistically significant difference was recorded between the combined approach and cycling training alone.

The advantage of the combined program was not replicated in an analysis limited to participants who had complete MRI data at the relevant follow-up stages. No statistically significant differences between groups were found in the progression of white matter changes either. Changes in total brain volume also did not differ.

The researchers noted that by month 18, approximately half of the initially randomized participants had the imaging data required for analysis. In addition, the sample was small and predominantly White, non-Hispanic and highly educated. The authors emphasize that the results are preliminary and that larger studies are needed to test the possible effect of combined training.

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