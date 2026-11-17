In California, US-based company Upside Foods said it can produce more than 1 million pounds of edible cultivated chicken per year without slaughtering animals. The company also announced that its products will begin to be offered at several restaurants in the state.

As TechCrunch reports, over 11 years of operation, Upside Foods has increased its production scale by 10,000 times. The company’s CEO, Uma Valeti, also said that Upside Foods had received another package of regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Department of Agriculture.

Tasting and price

YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, visited an Upside Foods facility and tried two chicken sandwiches on camera. One was made with chicken meat from a bird slaughtered that day, while the other was made with the company’s cultivated chicken. According to the publication, he could not determine which sandwich contained cultivated meat.

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According to Valeti, the company can now sell its chicken in the price range of high-quality organic chicken. By comparison, the first lab-grown hamburger, introduced in 2013, cost $300,000.

Product properties

Upside Foods says that producing cultivated meat requires less water, land and energy than traditional meat production. The company also claims that this method can reduce risks associated with E. coli, salmonella and antibiotic resistance.

Upside Foods chicken contains soy protein isolate, pea fiber and olive oil. The company says these ingredients improve the product’s nutritional value without changing its taste. At the same time, production of more than 1 million pounds per year remains a small share of the market: according to an estimate, Americans consumed about 8 billion chickens in 2021.

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