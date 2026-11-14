In the United States, a University of Arizona study showed that Native American women and women classified as Hispanic were diagnosed with endometrial cancer at a significantly younger age than their respective comparison groups. News-Medical reports on the results of the retrospective study.

Difference in age at diagnosis

Scientists analyzed the medical records of 261 women who underwent gynecological surgery at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona, between 2016 and 2021. Of this group, 168 patients had endometrial cancer, the most common type of uterine cancer, which develops in its inner lining.

The average age at diagnosis among Native American women was 49.8 years, compared with 62 years among white patients. Among Hispanic women, the figure was 53.7 years, while among women who were not part of this group, it was 61.6 years.

Study author Melissa Herbst-Kralovetz said the findings challenge the common perception of endometrial cancer as a disease affecting mainly older postmenopausal women. She stressed that the conclusions of the retrospective study need to be verified in larger groups of patients.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Metabolic and social factors

Among the Native American women in the study, 45% had diabetes, while 21% of Hispanic patients had the condition. According to Herbst-Kralovetz, obesity and diabetes are among the main factors in the development of the disease: adipose tissue can produce estrogen, while metabolic disorders can create conditions for abnormal growth of the uterine lining.

The team also used the Arizona Social Vulnerability Index, which is based on census data. The study found that patients with cancer were more likely to live in areas with housing and transportation problems, lacked access to a car, and lived in overcrowded housing.

Herbst-Kralovetz's laboratory is developing a simple, less invasive test to detect endometrial cancer without a tissue biopsy. The researchers aim for such a test to be used in primary care settings, including in rural and underserved communities.

Read us on