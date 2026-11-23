In the United States, following a nationwide suspension of flights and a separate outage affecting Microsoft services, some Americans criticized the administration of President Donald Trump. Flights and Microsoft applications have already resumed operation, but readers who spoke to The Guardian expressed concern about the reliability of critical digital infrastructure and the authorities’ actions.

Flight suspension

The US Federal Aviation Administration suspended all flights in the country last week. According to the publication, during the installation of a router in Arkansas, which involved replacing copper cables with fiber-optic ones, a data overload occurred in the FAA’s telecommunications infrastructure.

California retiree Mona Berrier questioned whether the agency had backup systems. Jeffrey Stark of Oregon drew attention to the role of contractor L3Harris and said that the US government has $1 billion invested in the company. The Guardian cites this claim as a reader’s assessment.

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Readers’ reaction

New York freelancer Timothy Paulson called the flight suspension alarming and criticized the administration’s response. In his view, the situation cannot be separated from mass cuts at federal agencies, including the FAA, carried out by the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk.

Another interlocutor of the publication from McLean, Virginia, called both the authorities’ response to the transition to fiber-optic communications and Microsoft’s actions during the outage incompetent. She also said that she does not plan to fly under the Trump administration.

Insurance specialist Gary Heim, who travels frequently, said that these incidents have made him feel less confident about the protection of personal data and the resilience of the country’s digital systems. Readers also called for greater accountability and transparency regarding systems used by millions of people.

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