In the United States, the rate of potentially life-threatening bleeding in infants has nearly quadrupled since 2017. Two studies point to a link between this trend and the growing number of parents who refuse a preventive vitamin K injection for newborns, Cyprus Mail reports.

Infants are born without sufficient levels of vitamin K, which is necessary for blood clotting. Vitamin K injections at birth have been a standard of medical care in the United States since 1961. At the same time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not keep separate records of refusals of this procedure and bleeding cases associated with it.

Data on 11 million infants

A group of researchers led by Virginia Commonwealth University epidemiologist Steven Woolf analyzed medical records of 11 million infants under six months old from 2017 to 2025. During this period, the share of newborns who received a vitamin K injection fell from 97.7% to 95%.

At the same time, the rate of bleeding associated with vitamin K deficiency nearly quadrupled and, according to the researchers, may have been accelerating. A total of 5,217 bleeding cases were recorded over the entire study period. According to Woolf, the 2025 figure was approximately twice the 2024 level.

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The researchers noted that these data do not prove a direct causal relationship. At the same time, the increase in bleeding occurred alongside a rise in injection refusals and cases of vitamin K deficiency.

Higher risk of bleeding in the brain

Another study, conducted by a team led by Kristen Scott of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, covered more than 5.2 million infants born in the United States in 2017–2025. The share of newborns who did not receive vitamin K increased from 3.1% in 2017 to 6.8% in 2025. At the end of 2024, it stood at 5.1%.

Children without the preventive injection had a 47% higher risk of bleeding during the first six months of life than those who received it. They also had more than twice the risk of bleeding in the brain during the first six months of life and of death with a bleeding diagnosis while hospitalized after birth. The authors calculated that there is one additional bleeding case for every 114 newborns without the injection.

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