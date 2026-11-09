In Birmingham, US, a pilot study among patients with colorectal cancer showed that the serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) level may reflect worsening peripheral neuropathy during and after oxaliplatin-based adjuvant chemotherapy. The drug can cause numbness, tingling and pain in the hands and feet. News-Medical reports on the findings, published in the European Journal of Cancer Care.

How the study was conducted

The team of Ellen M. Lavoie Smith from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing followed adult patients with stage II–III colorectal cancer. Participants were due to receive oxaliplatin-based adjuvant chemotherapy. Before treatment began, they had no peripheral neurotoxicity and had not previously received neurotoxic chemotherapy.

Participants were assessed before treatment, midway through the course, after its completion and three months after the last dose of oxaliplatin. Research nurses used the Total Neuropathy Score–Nurse, which combines symptom assessment with a neurological examination, as well as the six-item CIPN6 questionnaire on sensory symptoms. At each assessment, researchers collected five milliliters of blood and measured sNfL concentration using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay.

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Indicators rose after therapy

The mean sNfL level rose from 23.8 picograms per milliliter before chemotherapy to 46.7 at the end of treatment and 61.1 three months later. The mean neuropathy score assessed by nurses increased from 0.5 to 2.6 and then to 2.9. CIPN6 questionnaire scores rose from 6.6 to 11.7 and 12.4, respectively.

All three indicators changed significantly over time, showing continued worsening of neuropathy after chemotherapy was completed — a phenomenon known as coasting. At three months, sNfL levels moderately correlated with nurses' neuropathy assessments (r = 0.51) and patient-reported symptoms (r = 0.58). An analysis adjusted for age, sex, race and cumulative oxaliplatin dose also confirmed the biomarker's association with both neuropathy assessments.

The findings support further study of sNfL as a tool for monitoring neurotoxicity alongside clinical assessments and patient reports. At the same time, the small observational study did not test preventive interventions and did not establish whether early changes in the marker can predict subsequent neuropathy. Larger multicenter studies, standardized testing and the definition of clinically meaningful threshold values are needed for broader use.

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