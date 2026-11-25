In the United States, the share of people aged 65 and older with dementia and other cognitive disorders who were prescribed potentially inappropriate medications fell from 39.3% in 2011 to 29.3% in 2022. This is according to a University at Buffalo study, ScienceDaily reports.

Scientists analyzed data from 2,796 older Americans with cognitive disorders who were living independently. The sample represented approximately 29.7 million US residents in this age and medical group over the 2011–2022 period. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Medications that may worsen the condition

The researchers assessed medications using the American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria, a list of about 100 drugs that may pose risks to older people. They paid particular attention to medications capable of creating additional dangers for patients with diagnosed cognitive disorders.

These include medications for anxiety, sleep disorders, psychoses and other conditions related to the central nervous system. The authors note that inappropriate use of such medicines may place an excessive burden on older patients. Benzodiazepines for anxiety and sleeping pills can negatively affect cognitive function, balance and coordination. Potential consequences of unsafe medication treatment include more visits to emergency departments, more frequent and longer hospitalizations, worsening mental health and an increased risk of premature death.

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Despite progress, the problem remains

The study's first author, Haowen Xu, said that “deprescribing” is important for such patients — a physician's review of therapy, a reduction in the dose or frequency of use, discontinuation of inappropriate medications, or their replacement with gentler alternatives. This may apply, in particular, to people who have taken benzodiazepines for anxiety or sleeping medications for years.

The study did not establish the reasons for the decline in such prescriptions. At the same time, the authors suggest that greater awareness among medical professionals and the development of geriatric medicine may have influenced the trend. Despite the positive trend, nearly one in three older patients with cognitive disorders was still receiving potentially dangerous medications.

The scientists propose carefully reviewing medication lists during outpatient visits and using tools such as the Drug Burden Index, which help assess the cumulative effect of medications on the central nervous system. They also stressed the need for further research to determine whether improving medication therapy reduces hospitalizations and emergency care visits.

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