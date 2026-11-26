In the United States, the FEWS NET famine early warning network will not publish its December food security report because the State Department has not confirmed funding for the current fiscal year. More than half of the network’s field staff could lose their jobs by the end of the year, The Japan Times reports, citing six informed sources.

According to three sources, dozens of FEWS NET employees are due to receive 30-day layoff notices on December 1. In a letter to representatives of humanitarian organizations, the network said it would not release its December update because funding for the fiscal year that began in October has still not been confirmed. Employees have begun contingency wind-down procedures.

Important update for humanitarian aid

The December report was expected to include data on areas facing the most acute food shortages in Sudan, Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia. Early signs of famine help humanitarian organizations and officials assess needs and direct aid to prevent deaths from starvation.

FEWS NET said it would try to remain as engaged as possible during the disruption and expects to confirm funding and resume full operations soon. At the same time, the publication’s sources have no information about when funding and report publication may resume or whether the eliminated positions will be reinstated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Staff cuts

FEWS NET employs about 200 people of different nationalities, mostly field staff at regional hubs and country offices who collect and analyze data. In October, 20% of the network’s staff had already received layoff notices, six sources said.

Four sources said that FEWS NET employees warned the State Department as early as last week that work would have to be halted without funding guarantees. An internal letter dated July 24 provided for the suspension of travel and hiring due to a lack of funds.

FEWS NET’s field expenses are handled through private contractor Chemonics, which traditionally pays them in advance until reimbursement by the US government. According to the sources, the company covered expenses for several months while awaiting a State Department decision and sent it an operations wind-down plan this month. The State Department and Chemonics did not provide prompt comment.

The FEWS NET network was established in 1985 after a deadly famine in Ethiopia. It forecasts food crises six to twelve months ahead and operates in more than 30 countries.

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