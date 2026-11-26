US restaurant chain Denny’s has restored a commemorative plaque honoring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in San Jose, California. The plaque was removed on the evening of November 12 — the same day Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s leader. According to the chain, it learned of this on November 13 and returned the sign to its place.

As Fortune reports, a Denny’s representative confirmed as early as November 14 that the plaque was being reinstalled. The company did not publicly explain the reasons for its removal.

Return to Nvidia

On November 23, Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors. The company said that, based on information from senior US government officials, it sees no national security risks in his return.

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After Huang’s reinstatement, Denny’s published a statement emphasizing that some things are not removed from the menu, including its most famous former employee. The chain also wrote that his booth would be waiting and invited him for coffee.

Where Nvidia was founded

In 1993, Jensen Huang met with engineers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem at a Denny’s in San Jose to discuss the idea of creating a chip for more realistic computer graphics. That idea later became Nvidia.

In September 2023, Denny’s installed a plaque in the restaurant, calling the booth the place where a $1 trillion company was founded. Before his career in the technology industry, Huang worked at a Denny’s in Portland for five years as a dishwasher, busser, and waiter.

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