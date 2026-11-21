The FBI’s National Crime Information Center in the United States may have suffered a cyber intrusion for the second time in recent months. The Jerusalem Post reported this on Friday, citing CNN.

CNN sources

CNN cited two people familiar with the investigation into the incident. According to them, it concerns a possible security breach of the FBI’s National Crime Information Center system.

Status of the report

The incident was described as an apparent breach, meaning a likely security breach. Thus, the report does not refer to a definitively confirmed hack of the system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Jerusalem Post labeled the material as developing. This means that new confirmed information about the incident may emerge as the investigation proceeds.

The Jerusalem Post’s headline also mentions a number of technological problems. However, the report provides no details about these problems or possible individuals involved in the cyber intrusion.

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