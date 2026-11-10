Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States, together with colleagues from the University of Virginia, identified a statistical association between the DunedinPACNI MRI indicator and biomarkers of biological aging in the body. As News-Medical reports, the study results were published in the journal npj Aging.

The researchers examined the DunedinPACNI indicator, a model that assesses the rate of physiological aging based on structural brain characteristics obtained during a single MRI scan. This approach was previously developed using data from the Dunedin Study: the model links brain structure in midlife with changes in 19 indicators of physiological health.

Data from two groups of participants

The cross-sectional analysis involved 746 generally healthy adults from areas around Pittsburgh: 451 participants in the Adult Health and Behavior study and 295 participants in Neurobiology of Adult Health. Sociodemographic data, blood samples, and MRI results were collected from them.

To assess biological aging, the authors created separate composite indicators based on blood tests. They included markers related to the functioning of different body systems, including insulin, C-reactive protein, interleukin-6, cystatin C, and glycated hemoglobin. A faster aging rate according to DunedinPACNI was statistically associated with higher values of the composite indicator of multisystem biological aging in both groups.

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Observation lasting up to 15 years

Separately, the scientists analyzed 224 participants from the first group who underwent blood tests again 7–15 years later. A faster DunedinPACNI rate at the beginning of the observation was associated with higher values of the composite biological aging indicator at the subsequent examination, even after accounting for baseline results.

The authors also compared DunedinPACNI with three other approaches to assessing brain age: brainageR, ENIGMA, and DeepBrainNet. The association between DunedinPACNI and aging biomarkers mostly remained after this adjustment, while the alternative indicators did not demonstrate an independent association with changes in the composite indicator during long-term observation.

At the same time, the researchers emphasized that both groups consisted predominantly of healthy adults from one region of the United States, and the long-term result has not yet been replicated in an independent sample. Further research using other aging markers, including epigenetic clocks based on DNA methylation, is needed to assess the method's broader applicability.

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