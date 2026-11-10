Since the beginning of the year, more than 5,100 people in the United States have contracted measles, and eight patients have died. Three deaths were recorded in the country in the past week alone. As Tagesschau reports, this is the largest measles outbreak in the US in 35 years.

Last week, the state of Wisconsin reported the death of an infant from measles — the first death from the disease in a decade. Ryan Westergaard, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, explained the spread of the virus by the large number of people without sufficient protection, allowing the pathogen to find new transmitters.

Decline in vaccination rates

The full measles vaccination rate among US preschool children is slightly above 92%. According to the report, the figure needs to be close to 95% to establish effective herd immunity.

In some religious communities, including among the Amish and Mennonites, many people had previously refused vaccination. At the same time, vaccination gaps have also widened outside such communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many routine vaccinations were not administered.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conflicting signals from authorities

William Moss, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said that the government is sending conflicting signals regarding vaccinations. According to him, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recommends unproven treatments for measles, including antibiotics, steroids, and vitamins. Kennedy, who was previously one of the most prominent critics of vaccination in the US, now emphasizes the effectiveness of measles vaccination.

In New York State, religious exemptions from the school vaccination requirement were abolished in 2019. According to epidemiologist and science journalist Celine Gounder, vaccination rates in schools subsequently increased by an average of five percentage points. However, the requirement does not apply to children who are homeschooled.

In Wisconsin, authorities plan to vaccinate particularly vulnerable infants starting at six months of age, although measles vaccination is usually administered beginning at one year of age. Measles had been considered eliminated in the US since 2000, but an international expert commission is due to check this week whether that status remains in place.

Read us on